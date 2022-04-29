Elon Musk's tweet on political ideologies ignites debate on the left, right and wokes

The billionaire whose buyout bid was recently accepted by Twitter, shared a meme about polarisation in American politics

Elon Musk has once again ignited a debate on political ideologies with his tweets.

The billionaire whose buyout bid was recently accepted by Twitter, shared a meme about polarisation in American politics.

The meme shows a half blue and half red line.

While blue represents the Democratic Party, red represents the Republicans.

The Tesla CEO also seems to be taking a dig at 'wokes.' In the diagram he shared, a figure marked as a 'woke progressive' can be seen as calling others a bigot. Hours later, Musk tweeted that the "far left hates everyone, themselves included!." He also tweeted that he is not a fan of the far-right either. It is not entirely clear whether Musk is charting his own shift from the left of centre liberal position to the right of centre or he is commenting on wokism as well.

In 2018, Musk described himself as a 'registered independent', Fox Business reported.

The billionaire had earlier tweeted that "For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally."

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

The Twitter-Musk deal has given way to several possibilities including that the platform will restore former US President Donald Trump's account.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.