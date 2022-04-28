Elon Musk says after Twitter he is buying Coca-Cola 'to put the Cocaine Back in'

Elon Musk has recently sealed the deal to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 billion and on Wednesday he posts a message of the next company he wishes to procure

Elon Musk, who recently sealed the deal to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 billion, on Thursday announced he will next be buying Coca-Cola.

In a tweet, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Musk even explained why he wants to buy Coca-Cola. "Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he tweeted.

Musk's tweet is in reference to the usage of coca leaves and Kola nuts to prepare Coca-Cola back in 1980s. Coca leaves are common ingredient in the production of cocaine, while kola nuts are a source of caffeine.

Meanwhile, it is still not known whether Musk's tweet on his new interest of buying Coca Cola is serious or a mere jest.

Musk's latest tweet has created a flutter among twitterati.

Here's how Twitteratis reacted to Musk's tweet of buying Coca Cola:

This is why I love you Elon!https://t.co/dnElMZKoaF — Peter Grant (@AtheistStoned) April 28, 2022

can you buy fox I want another season of “firefly” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 28, 2022

On Tuesday, 26 April, world's richest man, Musk bought a 100 per cent stake in Twitter for approx $44 billion and all of it in cash.

Twitter was evaluating Musk’s offer for the last few weeks. Earlier he had said Twitter has "extraordinary potential" and he wanted to unlock it all.

Earlier, Musk had openly criticised some of the policies of Twitter, saying that the content moderators on the platform are "too involved" and how free speech has been hampered on the micro-blogging site. It is expected that easing content moderators on Twitter is something that is on cards for the microblogging website.

Also Read: Elon Musk seals deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, says 'want to make it better than ever'

After striking a deal to buy Twitter, Musk tweeted, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

He further said that he also wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.