Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra government cuts petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, slashes diesel rate by Rs 3; know new rates

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government Thursday reduced petrol price by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across the state. The decision to slash fuel prices was taken during the second cabinet meeting of the new government in state formed on 30 June.

"Maharashtra government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively," CM Eknath Shinde said today.

Addressing reports after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya today, the Maharashtra chief minister said that the decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to the welfare of the people of the state.

New petrol price in Maharashtra after VAT reduction

After the price reduction, petrol in Mumbai will be sold at Rs 106.35 per litre, as against Rs 111.35 per litre now.

Customers in Thane will have to pay Rs 106.49 for one litre petrol, while those in Pune will have to shell out Rs 105.88 per litre petrol.

New diesel price in Maharashtra after VAT reduction

In Mumbai, diesel price will be cut to Rs 94.28 per litre from Rs 97.28 per litre charged currently.

After reduction, cost of a litre of diesel will be reduced to Rs 94.42 per litre, while in Pune it will be priced at Rs 92.37 for a litre.

