EKA Mobility has tied up with Pune-based EV charging network provider goEgoNetwork for charging networks.

The Pune-based commercial electric vehicle manufacturer announced that goEgo “will be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI & OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for institutional customers across the country”.

The agreement will give a boost to EKA’s transportation services. The Pinnacle Industries Ltd subsidiary has been striving to create a “robust, efficient & reliable EV ecosystem” to help the nation reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

The chargers will be certified by both the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Sudhir Mehta, the Chairman of EKA and Pinnacle Industries Ltd, stated that his company is looking forward to bringing profitable and efficient solutions for the mass adoption of EV vehicles in India.

EKA unveiled its first 9-meter bus in April this year. Then state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray had attended the launch. The buses are powered by a 200 KW electric motor. In a press release, the company stated that the buses offer greater traction power and faster acceleration. The buses can run up to 200 km on a single charge and can seat up to 31 passengers.

Rishi Bagla, Director, goEgo Network, hailed his company’s rapid expansion in the EV chargers sector. “Our recent tie-up with EKA Mobility is a testimony to the fact that our charging solutions are universal and can be used by all types and sizes of EVs currently available in the market. Our partnership will guarantee EKA Mobility’s customers a seamless charging ecosystem for their e-buses across India,” he added.

The first batch of EKA’s 9-meter buses have been given the go-ahead and will soon be deployed on roads. The vehicles have recently received ARAI’s Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification.

