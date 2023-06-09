Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) applicants who are seeking a higher pension are being advised to take proactive steps due to reported delays in the scrutiny of applications and validation of joint options at EPFO field offices. The deadline for submitting applications for an increased pension has been set for 26 June, 2023. However, individuals who have already applied but have not received any update from the EPFO are encouraged to send a reminder to ease the processing of their claims. As per Business Today, BC Prabhakar, Advocate and President of the Karnataka Employers’ Association, has emphasised the significance of sending reminders to the relevant local office of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC).

According to Prabhakar, it is within the rights of pensioners to remind the RPFC office if they have not received any update regarding the processing of their claims. This aligns with the Supreme Court judgment in the case of EPFO vs Sunil Kumar B, which was decided on 4 November, 2022. To tackle this issue, the EPFO has instructed its field officers to promptly validate joint option applications within 20 days of receiving them.

However, Prabhakar points out that the joint options submitted by pensioners and employers have not been processed by the respective Field Officers of the EPFO, resulting in further delays.

Following the situation, the matter was addressed at the EPFO Head Office under the leadership of the Secretary of Labour and Employment. A thorough review of the progress made by field officers highlighted the sluggish pace of scrutinising applications for higher pension claims and validating joint options.

To address this issue, the EPFO has recently issued directives to its officials, emphasising the importance of timely scrutiny and validation of joint options for the proposed higher pension plan.

As per the EPFO guidelines, the information provided by applicants will undergo a comprehensive verification process and require approval from the employer. The completeness of the records will be carefully assessed, ensuring that the wage details submitted by the employer align with the information held at the field office.

Once the verification process is complete, the dues will be calculated accordingly. Additionally, it is mandatory for the field office to issue a demand letter to the employer within the specified timeframe.

The recent circular issued by the EPFO on 2 June, 2023, has received positive feedback from Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Partner at IndusLaw. Bhardwaj appreciates the circular’s focus on expediting the scrutiny of joint option validation applications and ensuring the timely issuance of demand letters or communications to employers for additional proof or error correction.

He believes that these measures will effectively enhance the efficiency of the application process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.