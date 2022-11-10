Three New Fund Offers (NFOs) in the equity passive category have been launched by Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, namely, Edelweiss Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund, Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund. The NFOs are available for subscription from today, 10 November to 24 November. According to Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, the company has successfully put itself among the leaders in the passive funds category and is managing the largest portfolio of passive debt funds presently. She added that the launch of three new equity index funds further strengthens their product portfolio in the segment. According to Gupta, with these products, Edelweiss intends to reach out to a larger investor base and provide best-in-class solutions for investor needs.

Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund will replicate the constituents of the Nifty Next 50 Index. A total of 50 companies from NIFTY 100 are chosen after excluding the constituents of the Nifty 50 Index. Their weights are assigned on the basis of the organisations’ free-float market cap. Edelweiss Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund will try to mimic the constituents of the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index. The index comprises 50 companies that have been chosen on the basis of the highest Momentum Score.

Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund aims to replicate the constituents of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index. The stocks will be chosen on the basis of 250 companies representing the firms ranked 251-500 in the NIFTY 500 Index. Weights will be assigned on the basis of the free-float market cap of the stocks.

These three equity passive index funds may be utilised for creating one’s own low-cost multi-cap portfolio. According to AMC, the combo allocation enables you to get exposure in three sectors- high-growth companies through Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, rule-based Momentum play in Midcap space via Edelweiss Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund, and firms that are emerging leaders with the Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund.

As per the AMC, a key benefit for an investor to invest through combo allocation is that it enables diversification across sectors and market cap with low cost.

