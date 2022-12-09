E-Shram portal: What is it and how does it benefit unorganised workers? Here’s how to register

The government introduced the e-Shram portal in August last year to improve the administration of different social security programs for employees in the informal sector. The Ministry of Labour and Employment established the e-Shram portal for the benefit of unorganised sector employees who are neither EPFO nor ESIC members. The government grants the workers monetary help under this special scheme.

Financial assistance is directly deposited by the government into the workers’ bank accounts. Additionally, the workers can get the advantage of worker’s compensation benefits. In addition to labour, normal citizens, students, and low-income households can participate in the e-labour scheme. This plan does not benefit the rich.

On the E-Shram Portal, over 28.50 crore people have completed their registration thus far. A significant proportion of the registrations came from Uttar Pradesh. One can simply self-register on the portal to take advantage of the program.

Required documents:

Passport-size photo.

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Income certificate

Bank account details.

After registering on the e-Shram portal, each unorganised worker is provided with a unique 12-digit number called a UAN. The UAN number will be a lifetime identity, meaning that once it is assigned, it can never be modified.

Steps to register on the e-Shram portal:

Go to the website

Click on the link that reads “Register on e-SHRAM” on the right side of the website.

On the self-registration page, key in your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete the Captcha challenge.

Click on the tab, “Send OTP”

When you input the OTP, the e-Shram registration form will appear.

Enter your personal and academic details, address, and banking information.

Select “Preview Self-Declaration” and recheck your details before submitting. Now you can acquire the UAN card, which can also be downloaded for future use.

All farmers and labourers will have access to government programs on a single website thanks to the creation of the e-Shram portal. Under this scheme, the government offers accident insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh. Some employees also get financial assistance in the shape of installment payments. Along with hawkers, all vegetable vendors, domestic helpers, part-time employees, other labourers, farmers, and students can enroll themselves on this site. A person who pays government taxes cannot apply for a digital labour card.

