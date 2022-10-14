Now, customers of Post Office Small Savings Schemes will be able to have access to their account information from anywhere, even without the need for net banking or mobile banking. On 12 October, 2022, the Department of Posts stated through a notification that it has decided to introduce an e-Passbook facility to offer enhanced and simplified digital facilities to National (Small) Savings Schemes account holders. To access the e-Passbook feature, an account holder can use their registered phone number. As per the Department of Posts, the service is available free of cost. There is no need to visit the post office for printing your passbook to know the balance or transactions.

Here are some facilities available under e-Passbook feature:

Balance Enquiry: Users are able to view the balance of all National Savings Scheme accounts with this option.

Mini Statement: Initially, the facility of mini statement is going to be made available for Po Savings Accounts (POSA), Public Provident Fund Accounts (PPF), and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSA). Then, it will gradually be made available for other schemes as well. In this feature, the most recent 10 transactions will be shown, and a small statement in PDF format can be downloaded.

Full Statement: The complete statement is going to be made available gradually. The customer is able to create an account statement for a defined time frame.

Steps to check the balance of PPF, Sukanya Samridhi account:

Click on the link of e-Passbook given on the website www.indiapost.gov.in or www.ippbonline.com.

Key in your phone number and CAPTCHA. After that, login, enter the OTP, and submit.

Choose e-Passbook, select the scheme type, key in the account number, registered phone number, and CAPTCHA. Then key in the OTP and verify.

Choose the option: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, Full Statement.

Depending on the service opted by the customer, either the balance, or the mini/ full statement is going to be displayed.

lf the mobile number that you have entered is not linked with the account, then the system will show an error message. In such cases, the account holders should link their mobile numbers to their accounts by visiting the post office where the account stands.

