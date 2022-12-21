Domino’s to expand business in India, introduces 20-minute pizza delivery as first move

The Domino’s franchise in India, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, announced the opening of 1,300 more outlets, increasing the total number of outlets to 3,000 across India. Currently, the company operates 1,701 Domino’s stores in 371 cities. Following this, Domino’s is trying to expand its retail shop network in India as it stakes its future on the growing demand for its products in the country, which is now its largest non-US market in terms of the number of stores.

On 20 December, Domino’s officially started providing its customers with 20-minute pizza delivery in India, making it the first market to introduce this exciting quicker delivery option. For the time being, the speedy delivery offer has been implemented in 20 zones across 14 cities. In order to ensure that its hot and fresh pizzas reach customers on time, the company will now need to expand its retail network.

The change is being brought about by strengthening and optimising in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, making interventions for better operational efficiencies, and expanding local stores. Referring to the initiative, the company predicted that faster Pizza delivery will result in much higher sales volumes, better customer retention, more frequent orders, and lower labour costs.

According to Art D’Elia, executive vice president of Domino’s, the 20-minute delivery promise will also be launched in other markets with India leading the store expansion outside of the US over the next 4-5 years. He stated, Looking at the customer data, when we deliver a pizza in less than 20 minutes, we have noticed a significant improvement in NPS scores, retention, and frequency. It’s hotter, fresher, and a superior product overall. The data is reliable everywhere in the world. India is simply the first place where we’re announcing this project.”

The decision has been made in the wake of tougher competition in India’s fast food industry. The largest retail network for a fast-food business is held by Domino’s, which made its debut in the late 1990s. It is also the largest pizza chain in the world by the number of outlets and continues to dominate the Indian market, followed by Pizza Hut.

