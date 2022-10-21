Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Timings, significance and session details; all you need to know

On 24 October 2022, between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm, domestic stock exchanges- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will host a symbolic trading session to mark the auspicious Diwali celebration. The stock markets will be open for the traditional special “Muhurat” trading for an hour. The Muhurat Trading session is seen as fortunate since it heralds the beginning of Samvat which means the accounting year as per the Hindu calendar. The Muhurat trading this year will serve as a reminder of the start of the new Samvat 2079. The conventional business community opens their new account books at this time.

The stock market only opens for this event and remains closed for the remainder of the day. During the session, the trade community offers prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, regarded as the goddess of wealth and success.

Timings of Muhurat trading:

According to the notification posted on the stock exchanges, the pre-open session will start at 6:00 pm and conclude at 6:08 pm. The matching timings for the muhurat trading session are from 6:08 to 6:15 pm. The call auction trade modification period will end at 7:45 PM. Notably, a settlement obligation will be required for any trades made at the stock exchanges during the muhurat trading session.

For Diwali 2022, the commodity derivative muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 and end at 7:15 pm. Up until 7:25 pm, trade modifications will still be permitted. In 2022, the currency derivative segment’s muhurat trading window will run from 6:15 to 7:15 pm, while transaction adjustments in currency derivatives and IRD will be allowed until 7:25 pm. Cross-currency derivative trade modification will also be accessible till 7:25 pm. Requests to terminate a trade can be made up to 7:30 PM. The muhurat trading hours for Diwali 2022 in the Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB) Segment are 6:15 PM to 7:15 pm.

According to BSE, the Lakshmi Poojan will take place at the exchange at 3:30 pm, and the pre-opening session will be held from 6 pm to 6:15 pm. A celebration to distribute awards to the top volume performers will be organised from 4:45 to 5:45 pm.

Even though modest trading volumes are typically seen and fewer equities move during that brief period, equity indices have historically performed pretty well during these special trading sessions. The Sensex stunned even the most upbeat bulls by rising 5.86 percent in the one-hour session in 2008, which was an exception. It ended the day at 9,008, but the rest of the year saw it range-bound as the global financial crisis developed. The Sensex has closed in the green seven out of ten times since 2012.

