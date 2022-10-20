The festival of lights brings with it the chance to get some discounts and deals on a variety of products, including cars. Due to the growing popularity of SUVs, whether in an Internal Combustion Engine or electric version, manufacturers are slashing the prices of some of their most prestigious vehicles during the festive season. Mahindra tops the list of SUVs that are now being offered with the most discounts this month, just before the Diwali celebration. Here are some of the top SUVs that one can pick to purchase during this festive period:

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Alturas G4, one of the largest SUVs in the Mahindra lineup, also has the most consumer discounts. The Alturas G4 is available with the largest SUV discount one can receive before Diwali, with overall savings of up to Rs 3 lakh. In addition to free accessories worth Rs 20,000, exchange advantages worth Rs 5,000, and up to an Rs 11,500 corporate discount, the SUV comes with a cashback worth Rs 2.20 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Despite not including the new Scorpio-N model in the SUVs eligible for discounts, Mahindra is offering a total discount of more than 2 lakh on the outdated Scorpio Classic model. This includes a Rs 1.75 lakh cash discount, Rs 20,000 worth of free accessories, a Rs 10,000 exchange rate benefit, and Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discounts.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona SUV, Hyundai’s sole electric vehicle in India, is being sold at a steep discount. The electric vehicle is being offered at a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh in India by the Korean manufacturer.

Mahindra XUV300

This well-liked sub-compact SUV with a 1.2L to 1.5L engine is available under a great festive deal. On the W8 and other top-end models, Mahindra has offered discounts of up to Rs 58,000, which include cash benefits, exchange advantages, and corporate perks. The Mahindra XUV 300 has a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh and can be purchased for up to Rs. 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Kicks

Japanese carmaker Nissan is also providing exciting offers on its well-known SUV, the Nissan Kicks. This festive season, a potential customer can reap the benefits of a Diwali discount of up to Rs 60,000. The discount starts with a cash benefit of up to Rs 21,000 along with an exchange reward of up to Rs 30,000 and a Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

The SUV market share in India has increased by over 50 per cent in the last six months and continues to rise. Nearly 10 lakh utility vehicles were sold nationwide during the first half of the current financial year, according to figures from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). SUV vehicle manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra topped the market during this time, contributing to more than one-third of total sales.

