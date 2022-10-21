The festive season has arrived, and the end of the month of October is filled with numerous celebrations. The country is well-prepared to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja in the coming week. So starting tomorrow, 22 October, banks in several cities will be closed for the entire week. Every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a list of bank holidays so that consumers are aware of when the lenders will be shut. Due to the occasions of Dhanteras and Diwali, several banks nationwide will be closed for six straight days beginning Saturday, 22 October, according to the latest list released by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups such as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Real Time Gross Settlement Act, and holidays related to Banks Closing of Accounts. However, it should be noted that different states have different bank holidays, and not all banks follow them. There are a total of 21 bank holidays in October, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Holiday list from 22 to 27 October:

22 October

Dhanteras, a holiday that comes before Diwali, is another occasion when people spend money to brighten up their homes. The five-day Diwali festivities begin from Dhanteras and go on till Bhai Dooj. Banks will be closed nationwide on 22 October because of Dhanteras as well as the fourth Saturday of the month.

23 October

As it’s Sunday, all banks will be closed on that day.

24 October

The day, 24 October marks several auspicious occasions including Diwali, Kali Puja, and Naraka Chaturdashi. So, on Monday, all banks in India will remain closed except for Imphal and the capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok.

25 October

Lenders will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur.

26 October

Lenders in Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar will be shut on account of Govardhan Puja/Lakshmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Accession Day.

27 October

This year, Bhai Dooj will be observed on 27 October. On the same day, Chitragupt Jayanti is also commemorated. Banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Gangtok, and Lucknow will all be closed due to the celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.