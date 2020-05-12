Discoms generate 95% billing efficiency after installing smart meters; monthly revenue per consumer rises up to 20%

New Delhi: State-owned EESL on Tuesday said that its smart metering programme (SMP) is helping distribution companies (discom) generate 95 percent of billing efficiency during the lockdown.

The discoms using smart meters have seen 15-20 percent average increase in monthly revenue per consumer, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.

The power ministry PSU is the designated agency to implement the SMP in India.

"Under this programme, a total number of 12,06,435 smart meters have been installed till date, to enhance consumer convenience and rationalise electricity consumption," the EESL said.

The EESL has enabled discoms to generate around 95 percent of billing efficiency by using smart meters amid this lockdown and 15-20 percent average increase in monthly revenue per consumer.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, NDMC New Delhi and Bihar have installed around 9.84 lakh, 1.23 lakh, 57,000 and 28,000 smart meters, respectively, it added.

The DISCOMs in these states, with the help of smart meters, have been able to handle their operations smoothly in the time of crisis, it said.

Smart meters deployed by the EESL have the capability to switch to prepaid mode with a remote button click from the IT system. Wherein the general populace has to adhere to the social distancing norms by the government, electricity distribution companies have not been able to physically collect electricity bills from consumers, leading to dip in the cash flow.

However, it said that few DISCOMs are enjoying the perks of using the prepaid smart meters. Bihar is the first state in India to use about 28,000 smart prepaid meters.

The consumers on an average are recharging their prepaid smart meters with a credit balance of Rs 20 daily, it said. This has resulted in a significant benefit of revenue to the state DISCOMs, while other DISCOMs with conventional meters have not even been able to generate the bills, the EESL said.

Emphasising the benefits of smart meters for the consumers, Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL said in the statement, “Smart meters have been indispensable during the current situation, helping DISCOMs function smoothly, thanks to their ability to remotely monitor and collect meter readings. They are the foundation stone of building the power sector of the future."