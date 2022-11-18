Digital Life Certificate: Why your Jeevan Pramaan Patra may get rejected at bank level

Attention pensioners! The last date to submit the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) or Jeevan Pramaan Patra is 30 November. The certificate can be submitted by pensioners at any branch of their bank or any other bank all over the country, no matter where the Aadhar-linked pension or savings account has been opened. It can also be done online. The monthly pension earned by pensioners from Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices, and other financial institutions can only be remitted to their account if they submit a Life Certificate every year. The pensioners are sent a confirmation within two-three days on their registered mobile number from the bank after the certificate has been processed at the bank.

If the Jeevan Pramaan Patra gets rejected, then the pensioner needs to have the issue resolved based on the remarks mentioned in the confirmation SMS, and submit the life certificate again.

The reasons for DLC getting rejected:

The DLC can be rejected due to two of the following reasons, according to Punjab National Bank (PNB):

The rejection can happen if the Aadhaar card details have been updated incorrectly in the bank’s records. The rejection can also occur if an incorrect account number was provided during the time of submission.

Steps for submitting DLC at the bank:

Step 1: Visit any branch of your bank to generate the DLC.

Step 2: Provide your name, mobile number, and Aadhaar number to the bank. An OTP will be sent to your phone number. After this, provide your biometrics.

Step 3: A self-declared information about pension has to be provided to the bank, such as name of pension sanctioning authority, PPO number, pension account, and the name of pension disbursing authority.

Step 4: After the submission of the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, an acknowledgement SMS from NIC will be sent to the pensioner. But note that the confirmation regarding actual acceptance or rejection of DLC will be given only from the bank through SMS within two to three days of submitting the DLC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.