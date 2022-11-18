DigiLocker users now have the option of storing their health records digitally and linking them with an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). DigiLocker completed its second level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) successfully, after which the service was made accessible to the public. According to Shri Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, of Digital India Corporation, the service was proud of offering ABDM benefits to their 130 million registered users. He further added that the platform has already helped in generating nearly 85,000 ABHA numbers. He further stated that DigiLocker intends to become the preferred health locker for ABHA users.

The latest integration will now allow users to use DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app. Now, health records like doctor prescriptions, vaccination records, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries, etc. can be stored and accessed by users on DigiLocker. The platform allows individuals to scan and upload old health records as well. DigiLocker had earlier completed its first level of integration with ABDM, in which the ABHA creation facility was added by the platform for 13 crore users.

According to Dr RS Sharma, CEO National Health Authority (NHA), an interoperable health ecosystem is being built under the ABDM. He further stated that the applications offered by public and private sector partners integrating with ABDM would help extend the scheme’s reach to more users and also offer more functionalities.

He added that DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app for accessing authentic documents, and uploading health records is a crucial development because users would now be able to utilize it as a PHR app and benefit from paperless record keeping.

DigiLocker utilises the authenticity services offered by Aadhaar, and therefore, it is secure when it comes to accessing documents. The platform substantially reduces the need for paperwork. DigiLocker allows users to submit documents to government agencies digitally and cuts the requirement of carrying physical documents to government offices all the time.

