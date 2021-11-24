Cryptocurrency update: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shibu Ina witness decline in value; Ether rises

Ethereum rose by 1.69 percent in value to $4,242.75. The second-largest digital token has risen by 2.07 percent in the last seven days

Cryptocurrency prices were a mixed bag on Wednesday morning, 24 November. The global crypto market cap is at $2.55 trillion, falling by 0.72 percent over the last day. While Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shibu Ina and Cardano registered losses, Ether and Binance Coin rose in value till 9:55 am.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell by 1.07 percent to $56,377.33 in the last 24 hours. The largest digital token has witnessed a decline of 5.07 percent in the last week, as per CoinMarketGap. The token witnessed a record rise recently, rising to a record high of $69,000 recently, being up by 98 percent this year-to-date so far.

Ethereum rose by 1.69 percent in value to $4,242.75. The second-largest digital token has risen by 2.07 percent in the last seven days. The digital currency has been rising in recent days due to wider adoption of cryptocurrencies in the mainstream as well as rising on Bitcoin’s recent rally.

Meanwhile, Cardano and Solana registered losses. Cardano fell by 6.62 percent in the last 24 hours to $1.68 while Solana lost 0.74 percent of its value, declining to $218.66. The value of Cardano has fallen by 8.77 percent in the last week while Solana has witnessed a rise of 1.63 percent in its value over the last seven days.

Tether remained up by 0.03 percent at $1.00. The digital token has fallen by 0.03 percent in the last seven days. The value of digital token Binance Coin rose by 2.48 percent to $581.21 in the last 24 hours. The digital currency has risen 1.13 percent in value over the last seven days.

XRP fell by 1.24 percent to $1.04 while Dogecoin also witnessed losses of 0.33 to decline to $0.02225. Shibu Ina also fell by 8.31 percent to $0.0000404 in the last 24 hours. The digital token has declined by 15.24 percent in the last seven days.

The Indian government plans to ban cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for all transactions, as per a report in MoneyControl. The upcoming winter session of Parliament will see the Centre government introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, to bar the use of digital currencies, with some exceptions to “promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

