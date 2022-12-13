Credit card users can reduce travel expenses by using reward points; here’s how

All of us want to increase our savings, especially if we are planning a trip for business or leisure. While discounts and proper planning also assist in reducing costs, getting a travel credit card is a smart way to do so. These cards offer good value for the money thanks to their reward points, loyalty programs, travel subscriptions, hotel vouchers, welcome bonuses, and other advantages including free access to airport lounges and travel insurance. Credit card issuers are offering a variety of reward points as the holiday season is underway, including cashback on purchases, discounts on flights and hotels, and travel miles.

Cardholders can also use their earned reward points to pay annual fees, book flights and hotels, and obtain coupons to apply when shopping for certain goods or brands.

The HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card provides cardholders the chance to convert reward points into air miles, which the cardholder can then redeem for travel-related expenses like hotel stays or airfares. For every Rs 100 paid on Air India tickets purchased through Air India’s websites and mobile applications, the Air India SBI Signature Credit Card gives up to 30 reward points. Similar to this, the Citi Premier Miles Credit Card offers 10 miles for every Rs 100 spent on airline purchases, and cardholders can redeem miles earned for travel on a variety of airlines.

Approximately 88 per cent of respondents have reportedly planned to use credit card points and rewards to reduce costs this year, as per Amex Trendex, a trend analysis of American Express. The findings of the survey said 88 per cent of respondents believe that they wish to gain credit card points for online purchases this holiday season and 86 per cent of users have been storing credit card rewards for Holiday shopping.

Though having many cards might be beneficial, according to experts, cardholders must keep track of their expenditures, make timely payments, and avoid rolling their credit, which is more expensive than applying for a personal loan. For the highest number of reward points, one must consider their spending patterns while choosing a card.

One should choose a co-branded card if they fly frequently. If a person frequently uses a credit card at a specific retailer, the retailer’s co-branded card may be beneficial since it might earn extra loyalty points that can be redeemed later. One gets the immediate benefit of money accruing to their account by using a cashback card.

