Coronavirus Outbreak: Axis Bank announces Rs 100 crore fund to combat COVID-19, waives off charges for online transactions

Axis Bank has announced a Rs 100 crore fund to support the community at large towards combating the spread of coronavirus. The money is meant to support customers, employees, vendors and government agencies, the bank said in a statement.

India’s third-largest private lender has also decided to waive off charges for savings, current account holders and prepaid card customers towards online IMPS and ATM financial and non-financial transactions from 23 March to 31 March.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, said, “Axis Bank stands one with the nation, in its battle to ward off the biggest threat in recent times. At this point, it’s critical to join hands, support people and communities to stand together in our fight against the pandemic.”

Chaudhary appealed to all customers to use their digital solutions while keeping themselves in social isolation to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The MD & CEO of Axis Bank also said they are waiving off charges on various transactions to ensure seamless and convenient banking for customers. “We will keep continuing with our efforts in supporting the nation and its people at this crucial juncture,” he added.

Many states in India have gone into the lockdown mode to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Centre advised states to only allow operations of essential services in around 80 districts following a spike in the number of cases in India.

Metros such as Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai have all gone into lockdown. Most of the cities will be shut till 31 March.

The comes close at the heels of the global coronarius death count crossing 15,000 and over three lakh people being affected by COVID-19.

