Consulting Engineers Association of India appeals to Centre to promote domestic firms within the country

A summit hosted by the body deliberated on designing an action plan to make it easy for Indian companies working in construction cum design consultancy and engineering, architecture and environmental services to enhance their exports

New Delhi: The Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) has demanded the promotion of domestic firms within India to fulfill the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“We appealed to Central Government to recognise the excellent entrepreneurship skills of Indian engineering professionals and ensure fair competition and equal opportunities under International norms,” the body in a statement said.

The Global Business Conclave hosted by CEAI recently in New Delhi in association with Service Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Council of Architecture highlighted “the need to salute and celebrate the talents and credentials of the large pool of Indian engineering professionals and experts earning name and fame across the Globe by delivering World class projects,” it added.

The summit deliberated on designing an action plan to make it easy for Indian companies working in construction cum design consultancy and engineering, architecture and environmental services to enhance their exports. An emphasis was laid on unexplored sectors like construction, which has a huge potential of having 3% of the global GDP.

Delivering the welcome address at the convention, the chief host and president of CEAI Dr. Ajay Pradhan exuded confidence that Indian engineers have the experience and expertise to construct any kind of complex project in any corner of the earth.

“When Indian professionals have already excelled in building Nuclear Power Plants, Space Stations and Metro Railways, why MNCs are still being favoured for consultancy in construction of drains, sewer lines and even metro rail also in India, he said.

Dr. Pradhan appealed to the government “to take a policy decision to promote Indian engineering professionals and farms within India and push up the boosting of the export of Indigenous engineering services.”

“Participating in the discussion, diplomats appreciated the efforts of CEAI in promoting Brand India in the international market,” the statement said.

“While focussing on the need to further strengthening Indian presence in the Middle East, Africa, CIS Countries and Asia, they suggested that India should be a Member of Inter- American Development Bank (IADB). This membership will pave the way for Indian Companies to secure business contracts funded by IADB in the vast and unexplored Latin American Market,” the statement quoted them as saying.

“The guest speakers advocated that urgent steps be taken at the government-level to encourage Indian companies to participate in Indian Infrastructure development projects by relaxing the norms of Pre-qualification (PQ) and Joint Venture (JV) in the global bidding process,” the statement added.

The government officials present at the conclave assured all-out support in initiating appropriate actions to increase exports of Indian Companies by strengthening their bases.

The invited Guest Speakers include Dr. Abhay Sinha, Amit Sharma, Prof. Abhijit Shirodkar, Chakresh Jain, Senthil Nathan.S, Dr. Dhiraj Kumar Singh, Vishwas Jain, K.K.Kapila, Saroj Khuntia, Rajnikant Agrawal, Samrat Sengupta, Yashas Bhand, M.K.Sunil, Rajneesh Chopra, Rajib Roy, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Sundeep S.Chauhan, Dr. Rajashekhar R. Mathur and Yogesh Kumar Misra.

The distinguished diplomats addressed the summit through online mode included Indian Ambassador in Uzbekistan H.E. Shri Manish Prabhat, Indian High Commissioner in Singapore H.E. Shri P. Kumaran, Indian Ambassador based in Brazil H.E. Shri Suresh K.Reddy, Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania H.E. Shri Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and Indian Ambassador in Japan H.E. Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The Technical Sessions were moderated by Paritosh Gupta, Amit Sharma and Yaduvendra Mathur. Bhaskar Neogi presented a vote of thanks in the inaugural session.

CEAI Engineering Excellence Awards were also presented to deserving engineers for their exemplary professional contribution during the occasion.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.