Confused how to check your ITR refund status online? Follow this step-by-step process

The due date for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Financial Year 2021-22 has gone. Those who had filed their ITR must now be waiting to check their refund status. Eligible taxpayers can see their ITR refund status online through the official website of the Income Tax Department- incometax.gov.in. They can also visit the website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for the same at onlineservices.nsdl.com. To check their refund status, taxpayers will need their Permanent Account Number (PAN). Once they have logged in to the website, they can check if their income tax refund has been processed, is pending e-verification or if some error has been found by the Income Tax Department.

Steps to check ITR refund status:

― Visit the Income Tax Department’s website at incometax.gov.in.

― Login using your PAN and user id.

― Select the ‘My Account’ option and go to 'Refund/Demand Status'.

― From the drop-down menu, select ITR and click on your acknowledgement number.

― A new web page with all your tax details, including refund status will open.

You can also check your ITR refund status using the NSDL website using this step-by-step procedure:

― Visit the official website.

― Click on the link to proceed with taxpayer refund status.

― Enter your PAN details and select the Assessment Year 2022-23.

― Click submit.

― Your ITR status will be visible on screen.

This year, the government had refused to extend the income tax deadline from 31 July 2022. If taxpayers had not filed their returns by the due date, they can still file their returns till 31 December 2022. However, they will have to pay a fine for not filing their tax returns on time.

Taxpayers will have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine if their annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh. If their income is more than Rs 5 lakh, taxpayers will have to pay Rs 5,000 as their ITR late fee as well as interest on the late payment of income tax.

It must be noted that if your gross income is less than the basic exemption limit specified by the government, you will not be penalised for late filing of ITR.

If the late filing is not done by 31 December 2022 for AY 22-23, you will not be able to voluntarily file your ITR for the specified assessment year. In this case, the I-T Department will notify you about what needs to be done as and when it gets to the tax details that have been filed by you.

