Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 91.50; check new cost of 19-kg cylinder in your city

A cylinder of commercial LPG in Delhi from today is being retailed at Rs 1,885 down from Rs 1,976

New Delhi: The price of 19-kg commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder has been reduced by Rs 91.50. The new price comes into effect from 1 September. Now, a cylinder of commercial LPG in Delhi is retailed at Rs 1,885 down from Rs 1,976.

The revision of price will benefit hotels, restaurants and other business establishments that purchase 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders.

Notably, this is the fourth reduction in prices of commercial LPG cylinders since June.

After reduction in price, in Kolkata, the 19-kg cylinder will be sold at Rs 1,995.50 down from Rs 2,095.50 earlier.

Commercial LPG cylinder users in Mumbai will now have to pay Rs 1,844 instead of Rs 1,936.50.

In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,844 down from Rs 1,936.50, while in Chennai a 19-kg LPG cylinder will be sold at Rs 2,045 against Rs 2,141 earlier.

Commercial LPG rates are revised once a month.

However, there has been no respite for domestic LPG cylinder users as the price of cooking gas cylinder continues to remain unchanged since 6 July when it was increased by Rs 50.

News agency PTI quoted industry sources saying that the prices of LPG used in household kitchens have been increased as they were way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices they are at breakeven.

Non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now priced Rs 1,053. in Mumbai it is Rs 1,068, in Kolkata Rs 1,079 and Rs 1,068 in Chennai.

The rates of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been cut marginally by 0.7 per cent. Jet fuel price was cut by Rs 874.13 per kilolitre, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 121,041.44 per kl in the national capital. Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.

