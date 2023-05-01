Making a major revision in LPG prices, petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 171.50 across the country. Speaking of which, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will have a deduction of Rs 171.50, stated media reports citing sources on Monday. After the revisions, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have gone down in major metropolitan cities. In March this year, the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 350.50 per unit and Rs 50 per unit respectively. Notably, the reduction came just after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were last cut by Rs 91.50 per unit.

Speaking about the latest revisions, while a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi, it will cost Rs 1,960.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1808 in Mumbai, and Rs 2021 in Chennai.

Will revisions in the price of commercial LPG cylinders affect domestic cylinder prices?

While a major reduction has been announced for commercial LPG cylinders, no changes have been made so far in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. As stated by the sources, domestic cylinder prices remain the same across Indian cities i.e., Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,112.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, and Rs 1118.50 in Chennai.

Fuel prices in India

On the other hand, fuel prices continue to remain the same on the first day of the month (1 May 2023). While petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72/litre, diesel costs Rs 89.62/litre.

It is pertinent to note that fuel and LPG prices are revised every month after a review by the petroleum and oil marketing companies. While the price of cooking gas is revised on the basis of the Import Parity Price (IPP), international gas prices also have a major impact on both cooking gas and fuel prices.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.