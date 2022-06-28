Commercial LPG connection security deposit hiked by Rs 1,050 for 19-kg cylinder, new rates here

The new rates of the commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections come into effect from Tuesday, 28 June

The rates of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections have been increased by Rs 1,050 by the oil marketing companies. The new rates have come into effect from Tuesday (28 June).

After the revision, a consumer will have to pay Rs 3,600 for a 19-kg LPG cylinder.

Till yesterday, cost of 19 Kg LPG cylinder was Rs 2,550.

For a 47.5 kg commercial cylinder, customers will now have to shell out Rs 7,350, after a hike of Rs 900, as security deposits.

It was Rs 6,450 before the new rates were implemented.

On 16 June, the oil marketing companies had raised the one-time security deposit for domestic LPG connections to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,450, an increase of Rs 750.

The security deposit for two cylinders on the new connection was Rs 4,400. For a 5 kg cylinder, the security deposit amount had been increased from Rs 800 to Rs 1,150. Besides, Rs 150 and Rs 25 will have to be paid for the gas pipe and passbook respectively.

