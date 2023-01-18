Citigroup Inc. has one of the most flexible policies on Wall Street regarding remote work. However, if the productivity of workers goes down, then they can be summoned to the office. Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, explained his company’s new policy at the Bloomberg event at Davos. She said, “You can see how productive someone is or isn’t and if they’re not being productive we bring them back to the office, or back to the site, and we give them the coaching they need until they bring the productivity back up again.” As per Fraser, parts of Wall Street’s demand for full-time office attendance feels dated. Last month, she argued with Fortune that workers are going to “vote with their feet” on such policies.

Citigroup has given most employees the opportunity to work remotely at least some of the time on a permanent basis, with the majority of Citigroup employees likely to be in the office three days per week. Fraser stated that Citi’s experience of remote work has highlighted the significance of flexibility but also the value of in-person collaboration and coaching. Fraser further said that there was no need of going back to work from the office, a model she classified as “from the 1980s” as per the report. According to her, a crucial balance is needed here.

She stated, “We’re going to have to keep listening to our people and getting that balance right but if you don’t listen to them, you’re in danger of having some problems.”

Citigroup’s core activities involve lending money, safeguarding assets, making payments, and accessing the capital markets on behalf of its clients. The corporation has 200 years of experience in helping its clients meet the toughest challenges globally and embrace its biggest opportunities, according to its official website.

According to Citigroup, it connects millions of individuals across hundreds of countries and cities. It also lends to companies, both large and small. In addition, Citigroup also offers financing and support to governments at all levels, helping them build sustainable infrastructure.

