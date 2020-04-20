China says India's new FDI rules violate WTO principles on free and fair trade; hopes for revision in 'discriminatory practices'

India’s new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said on Monday.

The impact of the policy, introducing "additional barriers", was clear on Chinese investors, the official said, adding that India's action was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 to realise a free, fair and non-discriminatory environment for investment.

"The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO''s principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement, PTI said.

On Saturday, India stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.

India should treats investments from all countries equally, says the Chinese Embassy spokesperson on India's revised FDI guidelines.

"The impact of the policy on Chinese investors is clear," a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy Ji Rong said in a statement, a Reuters report said.

India's decision to tighten norms for FDI came amid reports of China eyeing to takeover several Indian entities following fall in their valuation following economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic. India’s trade ministry said in a notification dated 17 April the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb “opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions”. It did not mention China.

She said China hoped that India would revise the "relevant discriminatory practices" and treat investments from different countries equally while fostering an "open, fair and equitable" business environment.

"Chinese investment has driven the development of India's industries, such as mobile phone, household electrical appliances, infrastructure and automobile, creating a large number of jobs in India, and promoting mutual beneficial and win-win cooperation," Ji said, PTI said.

As of December 2019, China's cumulative investment in India has exceeded 8 billion US dollars, far more than the total investments of India's other border-sharing countries.

The spokesperson said China's cumulative investment in India has exceeded $8 billion, noting it is far more than the total investments by countries sharing border with India.

She said India's new policy will make it difficult for companies from countries sharing land border with India, including China, to invest in India, adding decisions by companies to invest depends on a country's economic fundamentals.

"Facing the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, countries should work together to create a favourable investment environment to speed up the resumption of companies' production and operation," she said.

The ballooning trade deficit in China's favour has also been a major issue for India.

The trade deficit in 2018, according to Chinese official data, climbed to $57.86 billion from $51.72 billion in 2017. India has been pressing China to import more Indian goods, especially pharmaceutical and IT products.

China hopes India will revise ‘discriminatory practices’, treat investments from different countries equally, the spokesperson said.

