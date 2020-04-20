Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase opening gains, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Indigo shares fall 5%
Sydney: Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while US crude prices took an early spill.
Japan reported its exports fell almost 12 percent in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the US down over 16 percent. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent in slow early trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent and South Korea 0.1 percent.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 slipped 0.7 percent, having jumped last week on hopes some US states would soon start to re-open their economies.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were “close” to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business.
But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 29,916 in new infections and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,759 to 37,202.
The S&P 500 has still rallied 30 percent from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.
“The Fed will be a major buyer of risky assets in the coming months, and has displayed its willingness to backstop virtually any part of the domestic financial system in trouble,” said Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics.
Yet the particular composition of the S&P 500 was also a major factor, he added, as three sectors relatively resilient to a virus-induced lockdown — IT, communications services and healthcare — make up around 50 percent of the index.
Indeed, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook account for more than a fifth of the index.
“What’s more, the S&P 500 is skewed towards a few ultra-large firms, some of which are also in those sectors. Their sheer size might make them better able to weather a few months of dramatically-low revenues than most.”
The rebound in the S&P 500 therefore likely overstated optimism on the economy, Jones argued, noting European benchmark equities indices and US small cap indices were still in bear market territory.
Bond markets suggested investors expected tough economic times ahead with yields on US 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.65 percent, from 1.91 percent at the start of the year.
That decline has shrunk the US dollar’s yield advantage over its peers and left it range-bound in recent weeks. So far in April, the dollar index has wandered between 98.813 and 100.940 and was last at 99.791.
The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.63 but again well within recent ranges, while the euro idled at $1.0868.
Gold had recoiled to $1,676 per ounce, having touched a 7-1/2 peak of $1,746.50 last week.
Oil prices remained under pressure as the global lockdown saw fuel demand evaporate, leaving so much extra supply countries were finding it hard to find space to store it.
So great was the near-term glut that the May futures contract for US crude was trading down 7 percent at $16.96 a barrel CLc1, while June was standing at $24.28 CLc2.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures have already rolled over into June and that contract was off 32 cents at $27.75 a barrel.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 09:59:14 IST
Crude falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999
Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that US storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The oil market has been under pressure due to a spate of reports on weak fuel consumption and grim forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency.
The volume of oil held in US storage, especially at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, is rising as refiners throttle back activity due to slumping demand.
Midcap IT stocks to be impacted
Kotak Mahindra gains
Nifty trades negative
Sensex, Nifty trade flat
Benchmark indices erased all its early gains and turned negative with Nifty below 9,300-mark.
At 09:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 10.62 points or 0.03 percent at 31578.10, and the Nifty down 10.00 points or 0.11 percent at 9256.75.
About 1,050 shares have advanced, 567 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.
Maharashtra allows some economic activity
Maharashtra, India’s largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.
Maharashtra, home to financial centre Mumbai, has the biggest share of India’s caseload of 15,713 infections, including a large number now ripping through its densely-packed slums.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told a news conference on Sunday that some activity would be permitted in the least-affected parts of the state while observing a strict lockdown in the red zones that have the maximum number of cases.
“We need to start the economic wheels again. We are giving selective permissions from tomorrow, especially in orange zones and green zones,” he said, referring to areas with lower levels of infection.
DGCA tells airlines not to take bookings
The DGCA has told airlines not to take bookings as the government has not yet decided when to recommence flights after a lockdown scheduled to end on 3 May.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the notification after some Indian airlines started taking bookings for May 4 onwards.
Indigo, the country’s largest airline, and Vistara, owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, had said earlier they would begin operations in a phased manner from May 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown across India to May 3, from April 14, as the number of coronavirus cases spiked, but permitted some sectors to partially open up after April 20.
Wockhardt receives USFDA approval
China cuts benchmark lending rate to 3.85%
China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85 percent from 4.05 percent previously, while the five-year LPR was cut by 10 bps to 4.65 percent from 4.75 percent.
The move was the second cut to the lending benchmark rate this year, and the latest reduction in one of China’s key lending rates. Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
US stocks rebound
The US stock market has rebounded swiftly despite a raft of terrible economic news, driven by a massive boost from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a successful reopening of the economy and possible coronavirus treatments, as well as investors’ fear-of-missing-out. But not everyone is buying the bounce.
The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 2,874, more than 28 percent above its recent trough reached on 23 March and just under 18 percent below its record high close reached on 19 February. That rally has been spurred by the US central bank going into overdrive to try to keep the economy from suffering lasting damage, as well as a $2.3 trillion federal stimulus package.
ONGC, Power Grid stocks down
HDFC Bank, JSW Steel rally
Indices open in green
Asian markets cautious
China rate cut does little to offset gloominess
China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. But the rate cut did little to offset gloominess over new coronavirus cases, fear of economic impact thereof and plunging oil prices.
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said the Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower on Monday following mildly weak Asian markets and despite positive US markets on Friday.
US stocks rallied into the close Friday to notch their second-straight weekly gain after investor sentiment was buoyed by news of a possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease and after the Trump administration announced guidelines for reopening the economy late Thursday.
Nearby US oil futures plunged to an 18-year low, while deferred contracts rose, underscoring concerns about rapidly shrinking storage availability. On Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell $1.60, or 8.1 percent, to settle at $18.27 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold for June delivery fell $32.90, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $1,698.80 an ounce on COMEX. On Monday, WTI May crude prices fell further 15% to $15.54 a barrel.
"This week, Investors will keep looking for any clarity on how the pandemic has affected business and companies’ ability to keep operating in the months ahead," Jesani said.
The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut its key deposit rate (reverse repo rate down 25 bps to 3.75 percent) on Friday, for the second time in three weeks, to discourage banks from parking idle funds with it and spur lending instead, to revive a flagging economy amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while U.S. crude prices took an early spill. China cut its benchmark lending rate (one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85% and the five-year LPR was cut by 10 bps to 4.65 percent) as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.
India's benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on Friday after RBI made some key announcements to inject the much needed liquidity in the system. In the process the benchmark indices closed with back-to-back weekly gains. At close, Nifty rose 273.95 points or 3.05 percent at 9266.75. For the week it gained 1.6 percent.
Technically markets have done well to breach the recent highs of 9261. The next resistance will be 9403-9508 band. On falls 9196 could be a support.
