You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase opening gains, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Indigo shares fall 5%

Business FP Staff Apr 20, 2020 09:59:14 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase opening gains, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Indigo shares fall 5%

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Crude falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999

    Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that US storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The oil market has been under pressure due to a spate of reports on weak fuel consumption and grim forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency.

    The volume of oil held in US storage, especially at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, is rising as refiners throttle back activity due to slumping demand.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Midcap IT stocks to be impacted

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Kotak Mahindra gains

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Nifty trades negative

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty trade flat

    Benchmark indices erased all its early gains and turned negative with Nifty below 9,300-mark.

    At 09:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 10.62 points or 0.03 percent at 31578.10, and the Nifty down 10.00 points or 0.11 percent at 9256.75.

    About 1,050 shares have advanced, 567 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Maharashtra allows some economic activity 

    Maharashtra, India’s largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.

    Maharashtra, home to financial centre Mumbai, has the biggest share of India’s caseload of 15,713 infections, including a large number now ripping through its densely-packed slums.

    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told a news conference on Sunday that some activity would be permitted in the least-affected parts of the state while observing a strict lockdown in the red zones that have the maximum number of cases.

    “We need to start the economic wheels again. We are giving selective permissions from tomorrow, especially in orange zones and green zones,” he said, referring to areas with lower levels of infection.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    DGCA tells airlines not to take bookings

    The DGCA has told airlines not to take bookings as the government has not yet decided when to recommence flights after a lockdown scheduled to end on 3 May.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the notification after some Indian airlines started taking bookings for May 4 onwards.

    Indigo, the country’s largest airline, and Vistara, owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, had said earlier they would begin operations in a phased manner from May 4.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown across India to May 3, from April 14, as the number of coronavirus cases spiked, but permitted some sectors to partially open up after April 20.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Wockhardt receives USFDA approval

  • 09:38 (IST)

    China cuts benchmark lending rate to 3.85%

    China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

    The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85 percent from 4.05 percent previously, while the five-year LPR was cut by 10 bps to 4.65 percent from 4.75 percent.

    The move was the second cut to the lending benchmark rate this year, and the latest reduction in one of China’s key lending rates. Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

  • 09:35 (IST)

    US stocks rebound

    The US stock market has rebounded swiftly despite a raft of terrible economic news, driven by a massive boost from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a successful reopening of the economy and possible coronavirus treatments, as well as investors’ fear-of-missing-out. But not everyone is buying the bounce.

    The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 2,874, more than 28 percent above its recent trough reached on 23 March and just under 18 percent below its record high close reached on 19 February. That rally has been spurred by the US central bank going into overdrive to try to keep the economy from suffering lasting damage, as well as a $2.3 trillion federal stimulus package.

Load More

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase opening gains, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Indigo shares fall 5%

Sydney: Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while US crude prices took an early spill.

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12 percent in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the US down over 16 percent. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent in slow early trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent and South Korea 0.1 percent.

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase opening gains, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Indigo shares fall 5%

Representational image. Getty


E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 slipped 0.7 percent, having jumped last week on hopes some US states would soon start to re-open their economies.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were “close” to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 29,916 in new infections and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,759 to 37,202.

The S&P 500 has still rallied 30 percent from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.

“The Fed will be a major buyer of risky assets in the coming months, and has displayed its willingness to backstop virtually any part of the domestic financial system in trouble,” said Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

Yet the particular composition of the S&P 500 was also a major factor, he added, as three sectors relatively resilient to a virus-induced lockdown — IT, communications services and healthcare — make up around 50 percent of the index.

Indeed, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook account for more than a fifth of the index.

“What’s more, the S&P 500 is skewed towards a few ultra-large firms, some of which are also in those sectors. Their sheer size might make them better able to weather a few months of dramatically-low revenues than most.”

The rebound in the S&P 500 therefore likely overstated optimism on the economy, Jones argued, noting European benchmark equities indices and US small cap indices were still in bear market territory.

Bond markets suggested investors expected tough economic times ahead with yields on US 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.65 percent, from 1.91 percent at the start of the year.

That decline has shrunk the US dollar’s yield advantage over its peers and left it range-bound in recent weeks. So far in April, the dollar index has wandered between 98.813 and 100.940 and was last at 99.791.

The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.63 but again well within recent ranges, while the euro idled at $1.0868.

Gold had recoiled to $1,676 per ounce, having touched a 7-1/2 peak of $1,746.50 last week.

Oil prices remained under pressure as the global lockdown saw fuel demand evaporate, leaving so much extra supply countries were finding it hard to find space to store it.

So great was the near-term glut that the May futures contract for US crude was trading down 7 percent at $16.96 a barrel CLc1, while June was standing at $24.28 CLc2.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures have already rolled over into June and that contract was off 32 cents at $27.75 a barrel.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 09:59:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests COVID-19 may become seasonal; countries must continue physical distancing until 2022

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres