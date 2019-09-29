Centre bans export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to curb rising prices, no definite deadline when prohibition will be lifted

The Centre issued a ban on the export of onions with immediate effect on Sunday in a bid to check the rising prices across the country. A notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, "Export policy of Onion is amended from free to prohibited till further orders. Hence, export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect."

According to reports, the ban is effective for the export of all varieties of onions and the notification did not set a definite time-frame for the new policy. India Today reported that the ban was an "expected measure" because other measures to curb the increasing prices had not been successful.

Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry: Export policy of Onion is amended from free to prohibited till further orders. Hence, export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/MHNLqIPB2J — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

While Opposition leaders of the Congress and AAP have slammed the NDA government for the exponential rise in prices of onions, the Centre was likely to consider imposing the stock limit on onion traders if retail prices continue to remain high even after exhausting the buffer stock, Food and Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said last week. The government will "wait and watch" the price situation for some time for imposing the stock limit as it is equally concerned about the interest of farmers, he added.

However, in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government began selling onions at Rs 23.9 per kilogram through 70 mobile vans across the National Capital. On Saturday, Kejriwal said, "These vans have started functioning from today. We were really worried about the price of onions in the market. Onion prices have touched Rs 80 per kilogram. These 70 mobile vans will go to every Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi."

"We will continue selling onion until the price comes down. These vans will provide one kg of onion for Rs. 23.9 at 390 points," added he. The average retail price of onions has risen sharply in the last few weeks as a seasonal shortage worsened following flooding in several onion-growing states.

With inputs from agencies