Onion prices set to soar further in coming weeks; expect stability in rates only after Diwali with arrival of new crop, say traders

Onion prices will continue to soar across the country as the traders are selling onions from the reserves they hold. The new crop is awaited but it will hit the market only after 15 November from Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Until then, choose onions your wisely to use it either as the base for your curries, vegetables or to sink your teeth into some raw crunchy ones in your salad.

Prices have shot up across the country ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 80 depending on the region and may go up further, said traders to Firstpost.

The reasons for the price hike is multiple. Primarily, the heavy rainfall experienced this monsoon and which continues to lash some parts of India has led to damage in onion crops. The onions from Karnataka has been spoilt by the unseasonal rains leading to a glut in supply across the country.

With the rise in prices, some farmers have resorted to hoarding in the expectations of a further hike in price.

The retail price of onions has remained unchanged pegged at Rs 60 in Mumbai (same like yesterday), Rs 50-60 per kg in Delhi, Hyderabad Rs 42-45, and Chennai, Bengaluru at around Rs 60 per kg. Last week, the prices were lower compared to this week at Rs 57 per kg in Delhi, Rs 56 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 48 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 34 per kg in Chennai, according to data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

Lasalgaon, the country’s largest wholesale market for onions in Maharashtra, witnessed a rapid rise in the wholesale price of onions from Rs 1,200-1,300 per quintal two months ago to Rs 4,300 per quintal this week. Speaking about the rise in prices, Somnath Bodke, a wholesale trader at Gurukrupa Traders in Lasalgaon, said the reasons for the hike in prices is due to unseasonal rainfall. This has led to a glut in supply and the current stock of onions available in the market are from the reserves held by stockists and farmers. However, this is also depleting and will result in a further hike in prices, said Bodke.

Onions were sold in the wholesale markets in Delhi between Rs 40-42 today. The prices have fluctuated but not wildly, says Parikshit Sawhney, proprietor, Gujarat Onion Company, Delhi. He said, there is a genuine shortage of supplies. "The new onion crop from Rajashtan and Madhya Pradesh is expected only in November. Delhi receives 100-120 truckloads of onion (marketplace) a day. A truck contains 25 tonnes, he said. However, this huge volume, which is the daily demand in Delhi is not being fulfilled on the supply side.

The Centre will consider imposing the stock limit on onion traders if retail prices continue to remain high even after exhausting the buffer stock, Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. The government will "wait and watch" the price situation for some time for imposing the stock limit as it is equally concerned about the interest of farmers, he said, according to PTI.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also assured that onion prices will calm down in the next few days as supply is being improved in the domestic market by agencies like Nafed. To give relief to consumers, central agencies Nafed and the NCCF have been selling onion from the buffer stock at Rs 22-23/kg, while Mother Dairy's Safal stores are selling at Rs 23.90 per kg in the National Capital.

Trade data showed that retail prices have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in the Capital owing to tight supplies. A similar price trend prevails in other parts of the country.

Rajendra Shelke, onion trader, in Mumbai said the price of onions stabilised at Rs 35-40 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs 55-60 in the retail markets. Shelke said there were enough stocks to cater to Mumbai's requirement of 70 trucks per day. Earlier it was 125 trucks bringing in onions to the city. Yet, he insisted there was no shortage of onion. "Traders are able to get their supplies from Nashik and Pune and that is taking care of the needs of Mumbai currently," Shelke said.

Onion prices have spiked in the last one month due to supply disruption from growing states like Maharashtra after floods. Rains in the last week further affected the supply, impacting prices. Stored onion is being sold in most parts of the country now and fresh Kharif (summer) crop will hit the market from November onwards, traders said.

Onion cultivation

Onion producting districts and states like Nashik, Pune, Lasalgaon in Maharshtra, Gujart, Andhra Pradesh are unable to send onions partly due to logistical issues due to the unseasonal rains, said a trader in Delhi. The onions thus forcibly stored as they could not be send to other markets and states due to heavy rainfall has had a 10-20 percent wastage.

The government on 13 September imposed a minimum onion export price (MEP) of $850 per tonne to curb its shipments and help bring down spiralling domestic prices.

Onion prices have risen to about Rs 40-50 per kg in the national capital from Rs 20-30 per kg last week. The Minimum Export Price (MEP) is the rate below which no exports are allowed.

The Centre last month warned of strict action against hoarding of onion amid supply disruption fears due to floods in parts of major growing states - Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Parts of major onion producing states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, are reeling under floods, raising fears of supply disruption.

The MEP has also affected the prices of onions, Sawhney said. "With the shortage of onions due to delay in new crop which is expected to enter the market, provided it is not impacted by rainfall, by Diwali, the current situation will continue," he said. The only possibility would be to import onions from Afghanistan, he said, to ease the current situation.

The government has been talking about improving the plight of the farmers. Soaring onion prices can fulfill that plan of the government currently, said onion traders.

Shubham Khandelwal, a wholesale at Shubham Trading Company, said the rapid rise in prices began after Raksha Bandhan around mid-August. The current price of onions in the wholesale market in Indore is around Rs 35-42 and could go up to Rs 50 in the coming days in the present situation of a wide mismatch between demand and supply, he said. The retail price of onions in Indore ranges between Rs 40-45 a kg, he said.

Khandelwal expects retail prices to soar to around Rs 75 a kg in the coming weeks until new crop hits the market soon. "Farmers will get good rates for their crop. Since the government is the focus of the government, that section of the populace will be taken care of," he said.

The country exports on an average 15 lakh tonnes of onions a year.

India produces around 17-18 million tonnes of onion per year.