New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved development of Container Terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port on Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) basis under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode.

As part of the project, an estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward development of common user facilities, read a statement.

One of the 12 major ports in India, Deendayal Port is located on the West Coast of India, in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat. It primarily services northern India, including the land locked Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On commissioning of the project, it shall cater to the future growth in container cargo traffic. From 2025, a net gap of 1.88 million TEUs shall be available which can be catered by tune Tekra Development of a state-of-the-art container terminal at Tuna-Tekra will give it a strategic advantage as it will be the closed container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India (Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan). In addition to increasing the business potential of Kandla, the project will boost the economy and generate employment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.