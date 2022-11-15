Central Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates; check latest rates here

Banks have been increasing the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts since May this year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started increasing the repo rate. Lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank have hiked the interest rates on their FDs. The Central Bank of India (CBI) has also raised the interest rates on term deposits across tenors and now gives a maximum interest of up to 6.75 per cent. The bank has also hiked its interest rates for two special deposits with a maturity period of 555 and 999 days.

Know the rates:

For FDs less than Rs 2 crore, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3 per cent for deposits maturing in 7-14 days, 3.25 per cent for term deposits of 15-45 days duration and 4.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 46-90 days. For term deposits, with a tenor of 91-179 days, 4.5 per cent interest is being provided. FDs maturing in 180-364 days will get 5.25 per cent interest, and deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years now earn a return of 6.15 per cent. The bank offers a return of 6 per cent for deposits maturing between 2 years to less than 3 years, while it is giving 5.75 per cent interest for deposits maturing between 3 years and 10 years.

For deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 10 crore, the CBI now gives an interest of 4 per cent on deposits maturing in 7-30 days. It is offering 4.5 per cent for a maturity period of 31-59 days and 3.5 per cent for term deposits of 60-90 days maturity. Central Bank of India is giving 4.5 per cent interest for FDs maturing in 91-179 days. The bank is providing a return of 5.65 per cent on deposits maturing between 180-364 days and 6.25 per cent on deposits with a maturity period of 1 year to less than 2 years. The lender is offering 5.75 per cent interest on FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years. For deposits maturing between 3 years and 10 years, the interest is 5.5 per cent.

A return of 6.5 per cent on callable deposits with a tenure of 555 days and 6.25 per cent for deposits maturing 999 days is being offered by the bank now. In case of non-callable deposits, the interest rate for FDs maturing in 555 days is 6.75 per cent. For FDs with a maturity period of 999 days, the rate is 6.5 per cent.

