CBIC extends GSTR 3B filing return due date amid glitches in GSTN portal

Due to the slow functioning of the GSTN portal, the GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council had approved extension of the due date of GSTR-3B return filing for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20 October to 21 October. Thursday was the final day for some taxpayers to file returns. Many users reported slowness in the portal while they were filing their monthly GSTR 3B returns. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) stated in a tweet that it had received an Incident Report from GSTN about slowness in the system along with a proposal to extend the due date.

CBIC has received an Incident Report from GSTN regarding slowness in the System along with a proposal for extending the due date. (1/2) @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @mppchaudhary https://t.co/ljfXt5FzI0 — CBIC (@cbic_india) October 20, 2022



The GST Network (GSTN) serves as the technology backbone of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Infosys is the service provider of GSTN. The GSTN acknowledged and addressed the issue of glitches.

According to Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates, GSTN’s technical glitches have soured the holiday season for tax professionals and corporations once again. Mohan went on to add that small extension of a day or two is inevitable which forces the corporates to work on the weekend.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, KPMG, stated that 20th of every month is the due date for GSTR 3B filing, and so far, the GSTN has done a good job in the handling of traffic. He went on to say that however, the portal showed some slowness for the month of October, which has been acknowledged by GSTN. As such, CBIC should consider granting the requisite extension for avoiding any interest implications for the taxpayers who failed to file returns due to the glitch.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department had to extend the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till 7 October due to the technical glitches.

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collection in September has increased to 26 percent to Rs 1,47,686 crore. This was the 8th month overall and the 7th month in a row that the monthly GST revenues have been above the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark.

GSTN is headed by Navin Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service servant (1975 batch). He has served in many senior positions with the Bihar and central government.

