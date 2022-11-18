Care Health Insurance has rolled out a new plan called Care Supreme. Launched with the intention to redefine the “value” health coverage provides to policyholders, Care Supreme is a comprehensive health insurance product. The plan provides up to a 500 per cent increase in the amount insured within its cumulative bonus “Super” feature. It also covers multiple hospitalisations for new or previously treated diseases. The policy offers unlimited automatic recharge of the insured sum and has no sub-limits on treatments like AYUSH, and advanced cures such as organ donor treatment, robotic surgery, etc.

The plan consists of unlimited access to wellness programmes, and online fitness and nutritionist sessions for ensuring the fitness of policyholders. Care Supreme also provides customers with a discount of up to 30 per cent on renewal premiums and a choice to pay the premium based on the city they reside in.

According to Ajay Shah, Director and Head of Retail at Care Health Insurance, Care Supreme not only secures the policyholders financially but also gives them access to the best available treatment, if needed. He further added that the plan ensures big rewards for staying fit and maximum benefit on the policyholder’s insured sum.

Care Health Insurance provides products in the retail segment for personal accident, maternity, health insurance, top-up coverage, international travel insurance, and critical illness.

In the fiscal year of 2021, around 514 million individuals in India were covered under health insurance schemes, according to Statista. The highest number of individuals were insured under government-sponsored health insurance schemes. Individual insurance plans covered the lowest number of people.

In the fiscal year 2020, the gross direct premium income of the country’s health insurance industry stood at about Rs 470 billion. Public health insurance saw the highest premium income of over Rs 225 billion in the same year, with Maharashtra having the highest share of premiums.

All Indian citizens are technically eligible to get free healthcare at government facilities, and state governments are responsible for conducting these services.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.