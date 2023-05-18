In line with the central government’s major changes to gold regulations, gold buyers will need to abide by the same. Beginning 1 April 2023, the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) has strictly prohibited the selling of hallmarked gold jewelry or gold artifacts without a 6-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID). The HUID code which will include both digits and letters will not only transparency to consumers, but will also boost their confidence in buying hallmarked gold jewellery with traceability and quality assurance. While the introduction of the HUID code has made jewellery buying more transparent and safer, it is also to be noted that it eliminates the selling and buying of un-hallmarked gold jewelry from now on. Besides, one cannot even sell or exchange such jewellery for newer ones.

Well, this might tense people as many across the country who possess un-hallmarked gold jewellery might plan to sell them off or get them exchanged for newer jewellery. However, there’s a catch! You can sell your un-hallmarked gold jewellery, but will have to get it hallmarked beforehand.

How to sell un-hallmarked jewellery?

As stated by the BIS, consumers have been mandated to get their un-hallmarked gold jewellery hallmarked before selling or exchanging it. In that case, they have two options.

1. Consumers can take their jewellery to a BIS-registered jeweller and ask for getting them hallmarked. The jeweller will take it to the BIS Assaying & Hallmarking Centre for the process, with a nominal fee of Rs 45 per article.

2. In another alternative, consumer can visit any BIS-recognized assaying and hallmarking center and get their jewellery tested by paying the prescribed nominal fees.

Through both options, consumers will be able to get a test report that will serve as proof for selling the old un-hallmarked gold jewelry to any gold jeweller. Meanwhile, those who already have hallmarked jewellery can easily sell or exchange them for newer ones.

