Around 514 million individuals in India were covered under health insurance schemes in the fiscal year 2021, according to Statista. This implies an increasing awareness of the significance of health insurance among Indians. But before you purchase a health insurance policy, it is crucial to understand how important it is to disclose your pre-existing conditions or diseases. Medical issues that exist at the time of purchasing health insurance are referred to as pre-existing diseases (PED). PEDs include diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, hypertension, etc. They must be disclosed to the insurer at the time of buying the health insurance. If you don’t disclose your PEDs, then your health insurance claim can be rejected as most policies have a period of specific waiting for existing diseases. Any claim coming out of an unrelated illness could also be rejected if a PED is found at the time of the investigation.

Insurance follows the principle of good faith, and hence, the insured and the insurer are required to disclose all the needed information before settling the transaction.

The waiting periods can range between one to four years for pre-existing conditions. Even after the declaration of PED, insurers can still cover you, maybe at a relatively higher premium. But if one is not transparent, then he/she could attract the cancellation of the policy.

In case you get diagnosed with a disease after purchasing the policy and are hospitalized because of that, your claim will get accepted by the insurer. Keep this in mind that it is not compulsory to disclose new diseases at the time of policy renewal as all conditions, except the exclusions in the policy, are going to be covered. But if you disclose the PED during the time of renewal, then the insurer may either end up cancelling the policy or put some restrictions or a waiting period.

If you are in doubt that you have a PED, then it is advised that you go through the required tests and share the results with the insurer if you get diagnosed with a disease. By doing this, the insurer won’t just be able to make the needed amends in the policy, but also help you in your claims getting approved.

