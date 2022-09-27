Since August this year, demand for bus services to vacation spots like Goa, Ooty, Manali, and Vizag has returned to pre-COVID levels. The industry anticipates a complete recovery in commerce at some point during this financial year, with the monsoon season ending and the festival season starting. According to Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, bus travel searches for tourist locations like Tirupati, Goa, and Manali have increased by more than 100 percent since the same period last year. The sector anticipates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 20 percent in tourist and leisure destinations. Some places that are not very well-known among tourists have become more popular in recent years as a result of bus connectivity.

As per Prashant Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Zingbus Technology, business slows down during the rainy season. However, after the weather gets dry, it picks up. Peak travel season usually occurs in December and January, especially for popular places like Manali. Therefore, a further increase in the demand for bus travel on these routes is anticipated during the next two to three months. This winter, it’s expected that demand for pilgrimage travel to places like Tirupati, Shirdi, and Vaishno Devi would increase even more.

Buses and railways still appeal to travellers on a limited budget. Customers are choosing trains and buses more in the past two years as a result of the recent increase in airfares. Air fares have increased 30 to 40 percent on some routes following the increase in oil prices.

For redBus, prominent tourist destinations include Goa, Pondicherry, Manali, Udaipur, Ooty, Siliguri, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Munnar, Lonavala, Hampi, and Shimla. The company has added more vehicles for these routes in response to the rising demand. One of the busiest times of year for redBus is also the holiday season. The company anticipates a large amount of travel over this period, primarily from people visiting their hometowns or other tourist spots with their families or friends.

According to statistics from 2019, more than 1.6 million registered buses in the nation carried about 7 crore people per day. Around 1 crore people utilise buses each year for intercity commuting or other purposes. A CAGR of about 15 to 16 percent is anticipated for the inter-city category.

