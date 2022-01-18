Union Budget 2022-23: From date to timing, here's all you need to know

Union Budget 2022-23: The session will be conducted in two phases — the first phase of the session will end on 11 February and the second phase of the session will start from 14 March and conclude on 8 April

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-2023 in Parliament on 1 February at 11.00 am.

As reported by news agency PTI, the Budget Session of Parliament will start on 31 January with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the Houses.

The session will be conducted in two phases — the first phase of the Session will end on 11 February and the second phase of the session will start from 14 March and conclude on 8 April.

The budget comes at a time when the country is fighting against the third wave of coronavirus.

The Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament a day before the budget, on 31 January.

Economic Survey is a report which tracks the state of the economy in the past year and highlights the key challenges and their possible solutions. The survey is prepared under the guidance of Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Continued lockdowns disrupted economic activities in the country due to which India's yearly gross domestic product (GDP) dipped to 7.3 percent in the financial year-2020-2021.

Reports suggest that the Central government is expecting a GDP growth of 9.2 percent for Financial Year-2021-2022 with a V-shaped recovery. The expectation is because of the ease in restrictions given this year. However, the increasing Omicron cases may hamper it.

Last year, the Union Budget 2021-22 was delivered in a paperless format. It happened for the first time due to COVID-19. The Union Finance Minister had arrived in Parliament carrying a tablet in hand instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'.

As per The Indian Express, Members of Parliament (MPs) and individuals entering Parliament premises would require to have a negative RT-PCR report and a fully vaccinated certificate. Recently, over 400 Parliament staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.