Budget 2023 Expectations: Education sector seeks increased funding for infra development, training

Union Budget 2023 is being closely watched by educators and stakeholders across India, due to the numerous challenges faced by the education sector in recent years. It is expected that the Budget will contain measures that tackle the major issues in the sector and make significant strides in improving the quality of education for students across the country.

Increased funding for infrastructure development and training and professional development are two areas where the education sector is hoping to see attention in Budget 2023. With the increasing number of students in the country, the need for new schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the upgradation of existing infrastructure, is crucial. For teachers to update their skills and knowledge access to modern teaching methods, technology and pedagogy is the need of the hour.

Promote entrepreneurship

The Government of India is committed to promoting entrepreneurship among young people and is investing heavily in resources to make it happen. From introducing Atal Tinkering Labs and a special Budget plan for expanding incubators across the country, to driving the creation of a large skilled workforce through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the government is actively investing in resources and support to promote entrepreneurship among the youth of India.

Currently, 56 such incubators have been recognised by the government and it is expected that 250 recognised incubators will be spread across the country by the upcoming Budget. Access to Atal Tinkering Labs, equipped with business and technology-based education, will give young students the guidance and resources required to start up their own businesses and become successful entrepreneurs.

Make education access for all

The government has already invested heavily in the education sector, leading to India’s remarkable progress in research projects and patents that are dominated by China and America. To ensure equal opportunities for all students regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, it is essential for the Budget to increase the allocation for research and initiatives that promote access to education.

The government has already introduced schemes such as scholarships on a state, national, and international level to help bridge the gap in access to education and increase the enrollment of students from marginalized communities. By leveraging such innovative measures, the incredible resources being offered by Swayam portals can be utilised more effectively.

Need for technological intervention

India has recently taken a great leap forward when it comes to technological advancement, entering the 5G era with a robust new semiconductor policy. This promises immense benefits in the heavily-impacted gaming, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and mixed reality sectors, with the emergence of metaverse technology projecting an increase in job opportunities and growth.

To ensure that India’s youth are ready to capitalize on this, the Union Budget for 2023 must include measures to further incentivize the introduction of STEM courses in schools and colleges. This could include setting up AR and VR labs, subsidizing digital labs in government schools and colleges, and even exempting taxes and GST for these courses.

There is ample evidence that STEM courses are helping to propel India forward and increase employability, with many successful implementations of STEM courses in schools and colleges, as well as the launch of AzadiSAT last year. Therefore, allocating a portion of the budgeting to these initiatives is likely to pay off significantly, building digital skills and providing necessary opportunities to India’s upcoming generations.

The Union Budget 2023 presents a unique opportunity to stimulate the growth and development of the education sector in India. By investing in infrastructure, teacher training, professional development, and simplifying regulations, the government can help ensure that all students receive a quality education regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.

By guaranteeing equitable access to education, the government can help ensure that every student can make the most out of the educational resources available and benefit from the many benefits that come with a quality education. Together, these measures can help India achieve its goal of creating an inclusive and equitable education system for all.

The writer is Founder of OPJS University. He tweets @university_opjs Views expressed are personal

