Budget 2022 to be presented in paperless form on 1 Feb, will be made available on mobile app
The financial statement will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after it is presented in Parliament. It is a bilingual app (English and Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms
New Delhi: The Budget will be presented by Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, 2022, in paperless form. To mark the final stage of the Union Budget-making process, sweets were provided to core staff due to "lock-in" at their workplace instead of the Halwa ceremony due to ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns.
To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a "lock-in" of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Budget.
These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the finance minister in the Parliament. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on a mobile app after it is presented in Parliament. The app will provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders. It is a bilingual app (English and Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
