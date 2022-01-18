Business

Budget 2022: Centre may make new simplified personal IT regime more attractive for salaried

The budget session of Parliament is set to commence on 31 January and will conclude on 8 April, the first half of the budget session will run from 31 January to 11 February

FP Staff January 18, 2022 18:31:39 IST
Budget 2022: Centre may make new simplified personal IT regime more attractive for salaried

File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posing for pictures ahead of presenting the annual budget in Parliament. AFP

The government is aiming to make a new simplified personal income tax regime more attractive for the salaried class, sources told CNBCTV18.
According to a report by CNBCTV18, the government is considering tweaking a new tax regime to encourage taxpayer adoption. Also, it is expected to club standard deduction and interest against home loans, sources said.
Representatives from 25 states participated in the discussion held by Sitharaman, including northeastern states like Mizoram, Tripura and from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa were also amongst many more states from central and North India making effective pitch for the development of their regions.
Some prominent think tanks and Morcha presidents also presented their views and suggestions. Senior central party leaders conducted the proceedings from party headquarters. State party presidents from respective state party offices were also present in the hybrid mode. About 20 written submissions have been received, which will be compiled and submitted to the finance Minister, ANI said in a report.
The budget session of Parliament is set to commence on 31 January and will conclude on 8 April. The first half of the budget session will run from 31 January to 11 February. It will reassemble on 14 March to sit until 8 April, subject to government exigencies. The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on 31 January, ANI said.
The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on 1 February.
"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, 31 January, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, 8 April. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, 14 March to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.
There will be no sitting on 18 March on account of Holi.
"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 1 February at 11.00 am," the letter said.
Recently more than 400 staff members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha has reviewed the situation and given instructions to both houses to prepare a plan for the smooth functioning of both houses during the budget session of Parliament amid COVID -19 pandemic.
With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 18, 2022 18:31:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Union Budget 2022: Hospitality sector expects tax relief, policy reforms and developed infrastructure
Business

Union Budget 2022: Hospitality sector expects tax relief, policy reforms and developed infrastructure

While the budget for 2022 might be promising in terms of documental reforms, what we ultimately need is for those paper-scribbled promises to turn into reality

Budget 2022: Banks pitch for reduction of tax-free FD tenure to three years
Business

Budget 2022: Banks pitch for reduction of tax-free FD tenure to three years

Budget 2022: Presently, the tax break is available on 5-year tax-saving FD schemes, where one can claim an income tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act

Budget 2022 Expectation: To increase demand, auto dealers association seeks GST rate cut on two-wheelers to 18%
Business

Budget 2022 Expectation: To increase demand, auto dealers association seeks GST rate cut on two-wheelers to 18%

Budget 2022: Federation of Automobile Dealers Association says that a two-wheeler is no more a luxury but a necessity to travel distances, so the rationale of 28 per cent GST and 2 per cent cess for luxury products does not hold good it