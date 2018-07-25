BSNL telephone exchange case: Madras HC sets aside trial court order discharging Maran brothers

Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday set aside a lower court order discharging Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and the other accused in the BSNL 'illegal' telephone exchange case, according to a media report.

The court has reportedly sent the case back to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court, according to The Times of India.

Madras HC has ordered framing of charges against the Maran brothers within 12 weeks.

In June, the CBI moved the Madras High Court against the Maran brothers and seven other accused, claiming that it had "more evidence against the Marans".

The brothers were acquitted by the additional judge for CBI cases S Natarajan in March, 2018, as "no prima facie evidence to prove charges against them" was found.

According to the CBI, the then Union minister for communication and information technology, Dayanidhi Maran misused his office and installed a private telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai, during the check period of June 2004 to December 2006. He then used the facility for business, which involved the Sun Network, owned by his brother Kalanithi.

The CBI had alleged that Maran had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer. More than 700 telecom lines were installed at their residences in Boat Club and Gopalapuram in Chennai, according to the agency's charge. Among the accused were former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager MP Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman, and a few Sun TV officials.

