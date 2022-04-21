Business

Boris Johnson meets industrialist Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad, tries hands on 'charkha' in Sabarmati Ashram

Gautam Adani said he was delighted to host Boris Johnson to Adani headquarters in Gujarat and will work with UK companies to co-create defence and aerospace technologies

April 21, 2022
Gautam Adani and Boris Johnson meet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat- Twitter/@gautam_adani

Ahmedabad: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Gujarat.

In a tweet, Gautam Adani said he was delighted to host Boris Johnson, the first UK Prime Minister to Adani headquarters in Gujarat.

"Delighted to support climate and sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 and new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence and aerospace technologies," the tweet read.

Johnson is on his two-day India visit. He landed in Gujarat earlier on Thursday and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. During his visit, Johnson visited Sabarmati Ashram where he tried his hands on 'charkha'.

In the visitor's book at Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat, UK PM Boris Johnson wrote, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."

'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will also be gifted to UK Prime Minister by Sabarmati Ashram.

'The Spirit's Pilgrimage', the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became Mahatma Gandhi's disciple will be gifted to Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram.

During his India visit, Johnson will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

The UK PM started his visit from Ahmedabad where he is scheduled to meet with leading business group leaders and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade, and people's links.

This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

Johnson will announce a slew of commercial agreements and hold bilateral discussions with a focus on the UK and India's trade, investment and technology partnership.

The British High Commission (BHC), in a statement, said Johnson will use his visit to India to boost "our collaboration with one of the world's fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home".

The UK and Indian businesses will confirm more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, added the BHC in the statement.

Updated Date: April 21, 2022 15:21:53 IST

