Boing has announced that it is planning to add a fourth 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. The move is in line with the aircraft manufacturer’s aims to achieve higher output of its best-selling plane, as told by an executive to CNBC. Boeing will set up the new line in its Everett factory in Washington. The company has been reworking some of its 787 Dreamliners and manufacturing 777s and 767s in this factory.

As per a report by CNBC, Stan Deal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a note to the staff regarding the 737 Max production line that the undertaking is “significant”. He went on to add that the manufacturer has started the process of notifying and preparing their customers, unions, suppliers and employees about the new line.

At present, Boeing produces nearly 31 of the jets per month and it strives to achieve a frequency of manufacturing 50 jets a month in the timeframe of 2025-26. The aircraft producer intends to hire nearly 10,000 workers this year, as stated in a filing. The company has a backlog of over 3,600 of the single-aisle planes. Last year, Boeing booked a total of 700 orders for the new 737 Max airplanes. The manufacturer is still planning to handle three production lines at the 737 Max factory in Renton, Washington. Deal stated that the demand for newer models such as the 737-10 still hasn’t received regulatory approval.

However, Dave Calhoun, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has stated that the firm is hesitant to increase the output of 737 Max too quickly keeping in mind labour and supply chain issues.

In a recent development, the final commercial Boeing 747 is going to be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving cargo variant today. The jumbo jet was developed in the late 1960s to meet the demand of mass travel. The first 747 took off on 22 January 1970.

