Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance till 2025: Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday (23 August) has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of section 26 of the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, the Central Government with the approval of the Competent Authority, hereby makes the following further amendments in the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, namely: In the said policy, in paragraph 14, in clause (d), the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- 'Boeing 787 aircraft is exempted from above GAGAN compliance till 31st December, 2025'," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a notification dated 18 August, 2020.

What is GAGAN system?

GAGAN is India's own satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) which is jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide the best possible navigational services over Indian FIR (Flight Information Region) with the capability of expanding to neighbouring FIRs.

Notably only few countries including the United States (US), Japan, and Europe have their own SBAS.

GAGAN provides lateral and vertical guidance as an aircraft approaches the runway for landing. It provide GPS signal corrections, giving better position accuracy.

GAGAN also corrects for GPS signal errors caused by Ionospheric disturbances, timing and satellite orbit errors. It even provides vital information regarding the health of each satellite.

It also helps during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes by sending messages to affected people.

It is being said that the use of GAGAN system helps minimise flight delays and save fuel apart from enhancing flight safety. The system also facilitates landing at of aircrafts at airports which are not equipped with expensive Instrument Landing Systems including many small regional airports.

