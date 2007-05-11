Oracle, EBZ Online Team Up

Oracle India has partnered with EBZ Online to offer back office solutions to co-operative banks in India. Oracle would also set up a centre of excellence to focus on the co-operative banking space.
According to Krishan Dhawan, managing director, Oracle India, “Oracle and EBZ Online have created a solution framework that will address the core needs of co-operative banks, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency while reducing costs. The Oracle-EBZ online solution framework will help consolidate financial accounting, enable better asset deployment and management and ease the procurement process.”
EBZ Online has a customer base of 50 co-operative banks and will implement Oracle Applications at these banks to provide integrated information systems.
“EBZ Online is currently implementing Oracle Applications at Pune District Central Co-operative bank as part of their head office project. This implementation is targeted at automating the bank"s entire back office processes,” stated Mandar Agashe, managing director, EBZ Online.
Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 15:41:52 IST