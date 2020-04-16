You are here:
Biocon Biologics receives EIR from USFDA for two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru

Business Press Trust of India Apr 16, 2020 11:48:54 IST

Bengaluru: Biocon Biologics India Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., said on Thursday it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA (the United States Food and Drug Administration) for the pre-approval inspection at two of its biologics manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.

Biocon. Representational image. Reuters.

The inspection was conducted between 10 September and 19 September, 2019, a company spokesperson said, adding, Biocon Biologics has responded to the regulator on the eight observations from this inspection, in October last year.

Subsequently, Biocon Biologics has received approvals for the two products Trastuzumab (Drug Product) and Pegfilgrastim (Drug Substance) from the USFDA in 2019.

"The receipt of the EIR indicates a successful closure of the inspection," the spokesperson said. "The formal closure of the USFDA inspection is expected to enable filing of marketing authorisation applications for our biosimilar products in several global markets."

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 11:48:54 IST

