The Rs 881 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International is likely going to finalise its share allotment tomorrow, 11 November. The initiation of refunds will also take place tomorrow, and the equity shares will be credited to the demat account of the bidders on 14 November, as per the red herring documents. The shares of Bikaji Foods International are likely to debut on stock exchanges on 16 November.

The public issue, which ended on 7 November, was subscribed 26.67 times. According to the data available with the NSE, the IPO had received bids for 55,04,00,900 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer.

The allotment status can be checked via the website of the Bombay Stock Exchange or the registrar of the issue- Link Intime India. Here are the steps:

How to view the share allotment status?

Step 1: In order to check the share allotment status, visit the website of Link Intime India.

Step 2: Then, select the company name as “Bikaji Foods International — IPO” from the drop-down list, once it is active.

Step 3: Select either application number, PAN, or depository/client id and key in the required details.

Step 4: Type in the given captcha in the given space and click on the submit button.

Step 5: After this, the number of shares that have been allotted to the investor will be displayed on the screen.

How to check the share allotment status through the website of BSE?

One can also check the share allotment status of Bikaji Foods International via the BSE’s website by following the given steps:

Step 1: On the website of BSE, choose “equity” as the issue type, and “Bikaji Foods International” as the issue name from the drop-down list.

Step 2: Key in your PAN and application number, then click on “I am not a Robot”.

Step 3: After this, choose the search tab to see the status details.

About Bikaji Foods International IPO:

The shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 36 apiece, as per a report in The Financial Express. The price band of the Bikaji Foods International stock was in the range of Rs 285-300 per equity. The company had reserved 50 percent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15 percent was allotted to non-institutional investors. The 35 percent shares were set aside for retail bidders.

The IPO was a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2,93,73,984 equity shares. As the Bikaji Foods International public issue was completely an OFS, the company is not going to receive any proceeds from the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.