Foraying into Electric Vehicle (EV) operations in the country, India’s forging giant, Bharat Forge has announced its plans to fuel their electric mobility journey with various strategies across fields like investments, research & development, and markets.

Bharat Forge’s efforts pertaining to the EV operations are led by the company’s subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrains. Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL) is also the arm of Bharat Forge that is driving the company’s vision for sustainable development with the help of cutting-edge technologies.

Talking about the approach being taken by the company in the e-mobility space, Amit Kalyani, deputy MD, Bharat Forge, said, “We have a three-pronged play in the e-Mobility space. First in the India play – low voltage 2W-3W supply chain. The second is the global light-weighing opportunity where we have made large investments. The third is the power and control electronic products that are being developed between India, Germany and the US, which will grow our business exponentially,” reports The Times of India.

According to Kalyani, the company expects to see “large growth,” with the momentum gaining from 2023-23 and continuing beyond 2030. Bharat Forge aims to offer a suite of products, including components, subsystems, and systems for commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weight ranging from 3-14 metric tonnes.

Bharat Forge has, in the recent past, acquired multiple firms that had its play in e-mobility technology, including electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Tork Motors. With these acquisitions, the company is focusing on light-weight manufacturing, including the production of electronic and control products for EVs.

The company has also qualified for the union government’s PLI (Product-linked incentive) scheme in the AAT (Advanced Automotive Technology) category.

The e-mobility operations that Bharat Forge is working towards are being driven by a cohesive strategy that aims to churn out industry-leading technologies and products in not just India, but worldwide. Investments in the direction of proliferation of their e-mobility strategy have also been announced by the company.

