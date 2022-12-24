Best Secret Santa Gifts for Christmas 2022: Five financial presents you can give to your loved ones

During Christmas, people give gifts to their friends and family members without expecting anything in return. We all put a lot of effort in finding the best gift we can offer to our loved ones. We make sure that the present we are giving is valuable. If you want to be a bit more creative, you can give a financial gift to your friends, family members, or colleagues. A financial gift can benefit them in the long run. It can be considered as one of the most priceless gifts you can ever give to someone. As people in India are becoming more and more aware in terms of financial education, your financial gift will be much appreciated.

Secret Santa is a fun game commonly played in homes, offices, schools, and colleges during the Christmas season. So, if you are also taking part in something similar, make sure you become that Secret Santa who brings a smile on the other person’s face.

Here are the 5 financial gifts you can give to your loved ones:

Gold ETFs: Gold is considered as one of the highest forms of gift in India, but you don’t necessarily need to give it in the physical form. You can gift gold in the form of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB), Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or Gold Savings Fund.

Health Insurance: Health insurance can be a really valuable present. It won’t just safeguard your loved one, but it will also provide tax benefits to him or her. As the health care costs are increasing, health insurance has become a need of the hour.

Mutual Fund: Mutual Funds can offer attractive returns in the long run. Professional money managers operate the mutual funds, who allocate the assets of the fund. They try to produce capital gains or income for the investors. So, you can consider gifting a mutual fund this time.

Stocks: You can give a stock of a company to your loved one. The price of the stock of a company may fall in the short-term, but stocks often provide returns in the long-run.

Fixed Deposits: Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be one of the safest forms of investment. It is ideal for investors who are risk averse and seek to grow their wealth in the long-term. So, an FD can be one of the most valuable gifts you will ever give to someone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.