Banks to remain shut for 16 days in January 2022; check complete list here

In January 2022, banks across the country will be closed a total of 16 days, as per the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While online banking services and ATMs will continue functioning, customers should plan their bank visits according to the holiday list released by the RBI.

The RBI has categorised these holidays under three brackets — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of bank holidays in January 2022:

1 January : Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Shillong, Aizawl, and Chennai due to New Year.

2 January: Lenders across the country will shut due to it being a Sunday.

3 January : Lenders will be closed in Aizawl and Gangtok due to Losoong festival or New Year’s Celebration.

4 January : Banks will be shut in Gangtok for the Losoong festival

8 January : Banks all over India will be closed as it is the second Saturday.

9 January : Banks will closed since it is a Sunday.

11 January : In Aizawl, lenders will be closed for Missionary Day.

12 January: Banks in Kolkata will be closed due to Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

14 January: Due to Makar Sankranti or Pongal festival, lenders in Ahmedabad, Imphal and Chennai will be shut.

15 January : On account of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day/Gaan-Ngai/Magh Bihu, lenders will be closed in Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad and Imphal.

16 January: Banks will shut all over the country as it is a Sunday.

18 January : On account of Thai Poosam festival, banks will closed in Chennai.

22 January : Lenders will be shut all over the country since it the fourth Saturday of the month.

23 January : Banks will remain shut as it is a Sunday.

26 January : Banks across the country will be closed on account of Republic Day.

30 January : Banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.

People should note that some of these holidays are state-wise holidays, which means banks will be closed only in certain parts of the country.

