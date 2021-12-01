Banks to remain shut for 12 days in December; check complete list here

People should note that many of these holidays are state-wise holidays, meaning that banks will remain closed in only certain parts of the country

Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in December, as per the Reserve Bank of India holidays list. As per the RBI, there are seven state-wise holidays, including Christmas and six weekends.

Here is the list of bank holidays for December 2021:

3 December: Banks in Panaji will be shut due to Feast of St Francis Xavier.

5 December: Banks will be shut across the country as it is a Sunday.

11 December: Public and private lenders will be closed on account of it being the second Saturday of the month.

12 December: Banks will be closed due to the day being a Sunday.

18 December: Lenders will be closed in Shillong on this day as it marks the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham.

19 December: Banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.

24 December: Banks will be shut on account in Aizawl and Shillong for the occasion of Christmas Eve.

25 December: Lenders will remain closed for Christmas in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, , Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

26 December: Lenders will be closed as it is the last Sunday of the month.

27 December: Banks will remain shut in Aizawl for Christmas celebrations.

30 December: Lenders in Shillong will be shut due to U Kiang Nangbah.

31 December: Banks will be Aizawl due to New Year’s Eve.

People should note that many of these holidays are state-wise holidays, meaning that banks will remain closed in only certain parts of the country.

The RBI notifies holidays under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’. On these holidays, all public sector, foreign banks, regional banks and cooperative banks will be closed.

Customers should plan their banking work according to the holiday list put out by the RBI.

